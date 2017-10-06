Scenarios For Start Times Of Game 3, Game 4 Of Cubs-Nationals Announced

(CBS) Scenarios for start times of Game 3 and Game 4 between the Cubs and Nationals next week have been announced.
Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Monday will start at 3:08 p.m. if at least one of the two American League Division Series are still alive. If both ALDS are sweeps, the Cubs-Nationals start time will move to 4:38 p.m.
That non-primetime spot will keep the Cubs away from the same time slot as the Bears-Vikings game at Solider Field in which rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is set to make his debut.
Game 4 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday will start at 4:38 p.m. unless the Dodgers-Diamondbacks series ends in a sweep. If that series is over, the Cubs and Nationals will move to a 7:08 p.m. first pitch.
Both Cubs-Nationals games will be televised on TBS.