Super Model In Chicago To Kick Off World Smile Day

— Prudential Plaza will be lit up with red and blue this weekend in honor of World Smile Day.

The lights will also promote Smile Train, an organization that has helped provide free cleft palate surgeries for children around the world.

“I’ve been involved with Smile Train about 15 years now and it’s a wonderful organization. I absolutely love this organization. They do the best work,” said Christie Brinkley, Smile Train Goodwill Ambassador.

Since 1999 this organization has helped provide free-cleft surgeries for more than one million children in over 85 countries.

“Everywhere they go, they leave behind a community that continue their amazing work. They train the doctors and it’s so amazing. My daughter Saylor and I had an opportunity to travel with them in Haiti and see their work up close,” Brinkley said.

Smile Train kicked off the celebrations in Chicago. A private lighting ceremony was held with Senator Dick Durbin, Brinkley and Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp, followed by a community wide event at Riverside Plaza complete with live music, and giveaways.

“As a model, I’m so aware of the power of a smile. Just having 45 years in this industry, but it’s just amazing to think that a child could literally die without their support. A lot of cultures will shun a child, certain cleft pallets, a child can’t eat, it’s hard to breath and without that ability to smile, it’s such a major form of communication. It’s a joy to be here today,” Brinkley said.

October 6 is World Smile Day, a day devoted to acts of kindness and making smiles. Post a picture on social media showing your smile with #SmileTrainWSD.

For more information please visit smiletrain.org/wsd