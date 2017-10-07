8 Shot Since Friday Night, Including 500th Shooting Death This Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man shot dead early Friday evening was the 500th person to be killed in city gun violence since the start of the year, during a weekend that has so far left seven others wounded in shootings across Chicago.

The city reached 500 shooting homicides about a week later than it did last year, on Sept. 29, 2016, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. At this point last year, there had been 511 people shot to death.

In all, 535 deaths have been ruled homicides in the city since the start of this year, according to Sun-Times data.

The 18-year-old was shot to death about 4:45 p.m. in the East Chatham neighborhood the South Side, according to Chicago Police. He was found unresponsive by officers about 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East 83rd Street.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release his identity Saturday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.

The latest shooting happened Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 26-year-old man was shot in the face at 9:02 a.m. while sitting in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Congress, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About eight hours earlier, two men were wounded in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood. The men, ages 29 and 23, were walking into a liquor store about 1 a.m. when they got into an argument with someone who had pulled up in a vehicle in the 200 block of West Root, according to police. When they walked out of the store, the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire. The older man was shot multiple times in the body and taken to Stroger Hospital. He was listed in critical condition. The younger man was shot in the groin and was also taken to Stroger in serious condition.

Just over an hour earlier, a 31-year-old man was shot late Friday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. He had exited a vehicle at 11:53 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Church when shots rang out and he felt pain, according to police. The man had multiple gunshot wounds in the chest and neck and was driven by a friend to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island. He was later transferred in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 8:45 p.m. Friday, two 17-year-old boys were wounded in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. They were driving east about in the 200 block of West Garfield when they heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. One boy was struck in his right leg and the other was struck in his left knee. They took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About three hours earlier, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 18-year-old was walking with another male about 5:55 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace when two other males came up to them and began shooting, police said. The 18-year-old was shot in his abdomen and right leg and took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was listed in serious condition. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

