Nationals Explode For 5 Runs In 8th Off Cubs Bullpen, Even Series 1-1 Bryce Harper hit a tying two-run homer, and Ryan Zimmerman followed soon after with a three-run blast.

Oak Park Native In National Tour Of "Motown The Musical""I knew he'd been a song writer for The Miracles. I knew "Cruisin’" and "You Really Got A Hold On Me" but I had to do some research to dig deeper and figure out his tone and his voice, he's got such a unique voice."