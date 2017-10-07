Nationals Explode For 5 Runs In 8th Off Cubs Bullpen, Even Series 1-1

(CBS) Just five outs away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series, the Cubs saw their bullpen collapse.
The Nationals scored five times in the bottom of the eighth inning to storm back for a 6-3 win in Game 2 on Saturday at Nationals Park and even the series at 1-1. After his team scored just one run in the first 16 innings of the series, Bryce Harper drilled a hanging curveball from Cubs reliever C.J. Edwards deep into the right-field seats to tie it at 3-3. Following a walk and single, Ryan Zimmerman lofted a three-run homer off Mike Montgomery to left field and just over the wall to change the complexion of the series.
The Cubs tied it at 1-1 in the second inning on a Willson Contreras solo homer after Anthony Rendon hit a solo shot for the Nationals in the bottom of the first. Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead before the fateful eighth inning.
Cubs left-hander Jon Lester went six innings in a no-decision, allowing one run, earned, on two hits and two walks while striking out two.
Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez took a no-decision in a five-inning effort in which he allowed three runs, all earned, on three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Game 3 is at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon. Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta will oppose Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer.