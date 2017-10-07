Suburban Motorist Finds Bald Eagle On Side Of Road

CHICAGO (CBS) — A south suburban teacher was shocked to see an injured bald eagle on the side of the road as she was driving home Friday. She and several others sprang to action to help the bird.

Jane Nix of Olympia Fields was on Central Avenue passing the Forest Preserve near Oak Forest when she saw the bald eagle by the side of the road. He allowed her to approach.

“You get the sense that the animal knows it’s in trouble and he needs help,” said Nix. “He was hopping away from us and he could spread his wings but he couldn’t get any lift. But at no point was he aggressive.”

Volunteers with Chicago Bird Collision Monitors came. So did Cook County Forest Preserve Police. The eagle was captured and taken to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center.