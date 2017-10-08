Levine: Cubs’ Jose Quintana Ready For First Playoff Start

By Bruce Levine —

He has been a starting pitcher for six seasons, but Monday will be the first playoff appearance for the Chicago Cubs' Jose Quintana.

It will be the Colombian-natives first time competing against the Washington Nationals period. Only Howie Kendrick, Adam Lind and Matt Wieters have ever faced the pitcher off of the Nationals’ National League Division Series (NLDS) roster.

Monday night, Quintana will go head-to-head with Nats ace Max Scherzer, which is usually a daunting task in itself. The health of Scherzer’s injured hamstring will be a sidebar to watch during Game 3.

“This is a huge game for me. I believe it is a huge opportunity as well,” Quintana said Sunday. “This will be my first time in the playoffs. Although it is my first time, nothing is going to change for me. I just need to do the same job and prepare the same way.”

But Quintana has the numbers of Chicago Cub’s history working against him.

In Game 3 of Division Series, the franchise holds a disappointing 6-16 record. Nonetheless, Joe Maddon believes that his pitcher has already passed the test of throwing in a pressure-packed pennant race. He sighted Milwaukee as such an example, during which Quintana had a three-hit shutout.

“I don’t want to always go back in time, but that four-game series was really pertinent. Win two and then lose a tough one,” Maddon said. “Then here comes Quintana. God, he had a great look. My only concern is that he’s over-amped a little bit too much.”

Since day one, Quintana has expressed his desire about pitching for the Cubs in the postseason to Maddon. He was traded by the White Sox on July 13.

“When he first came over, that is the first thing he talked to me about was getting to the playoffs — getting there and pitching,” Maddon said. “So listen, there is no issue. My only concern — he is going to try too hard.”

The 28-year-old responded to concerns about his energy level being too high on Monday saying, “Well, like I have said before, I will just try and stay focused. I will try and control my emotions every time. I think that will be a huge part for me. Especially because it is my first time here.”

Quintana was 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA after he was traded to the Cubs. He was 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA with the White Sox in 2011.