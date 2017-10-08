Man Charged With Exposing Himself To 12-Year-Old Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with exposing his genitals and making inappropriate remarks to a 12-year-old girl in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Stephon D. Williams is charged with a felony counts of indecent solicitation, and exploitation of a child under 13, according to Chicago Police.
Police said a man approached the girl just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 79th Street, “exposed his genital area” and made an obscene remark.
Williams was found a short time later in the 8000 block of South Racine and was positively identified as the suspect, police said.
Williams, who lived a couple of blocks away from where the incident occurred, was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)