Man Charged With Exposing Himself To 12-Year-Old Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with exposing his genitals and making inappropriate remarks to a 12-year-old girl in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Stephon D. Williams is charged with a felony counts of indecent solicitation, and exploitation of a child under 13, according to Chicago Police.

Police said a man approached the girl just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 79th Street, “exposed his genital area” and made an obscene remark.

Stephon D. Williams | Chicago Police

Williams was found a short time later in the 8000 block of South Racine and was positively identified as the suspect, police said.

Williams, who lived a couple of blocks away from where the incident occurred, was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

