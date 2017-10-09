1-Year-Old Baby Seriously Injured In Fall From Window

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 1-year-old baby fell from a window Monday afternoon in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The baby girl fell from the second-floor window about 3:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Montrose, according to Chicago Police. It was not known what floor the baby fell from.
The baby was taken in serious condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.
A police source said the incident appears to have been accidental.
