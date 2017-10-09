Bears CB Marcus Cooper Out Vs. Vikings

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears will be missing cornerback Marcus Cooper in Monday night’s game with the Vikings after he experienced back spasms late last week.
Cooper was officially ruled out by the Bears ahead of kickoff for the Bears’ primetime game at Soldier Field. The team will start Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara at cornerback against the Vikings and quarterback Sam Bradford, who was officially ruled as active.
The Bears’ inactives also include Willie Young (triceps), Nick Kwiatkoski (chest), Hroniss Grasu (hand), Mark Sanchez, John Jenkins and Taquan Mizzell.
Kickoff between the Bears and Vikings comes at 7:30 CT from Chicago.
