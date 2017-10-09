Body Found After Fire In East Chatham Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found after a fire early Monday in the East Chatham neighborhood apartment building on the South Side, police said.
Officers responding about 1:20 a.m. to a fire in the 7900 block of South Greenwood found a body in a third floor apartment, according to Chicago Police.
Additional details were not immediately available early Monday as Area South detectives conducted a death investigation.
