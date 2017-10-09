Cubs Showcase John Lackey Tribute T-Shirts: ‘I’m Always One Out Closer To The Beer’

(CBS) A day after blowing a late lead in a 6-3 loss to the Nationals that evened the National League Division Series at 1-1, the Cubs showed little sign of worry during a workout at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
They took batting practice while also gathering for a late-morning brunch while NFL games played on the Jumbotron. All they hung out, some Cubs also sported their newest custom T-shirts, which honored veteran right-hander John Lackey and his many quirks and gruff quotes.
Chief among the sayings on the T-shirt was the phrase “I’m always one out closer to the beer,” which Lackey said after a strong outing that led the Cubs to a win in the division clincher in the final week of the regular season.
Two more famous quotes of Lackey’s on the T-shirt were “Big league wins don’t grow on trees” and “Didn’t come here for a haircut.”
Signs point to the 38-year-old Lackey retiring at season’s end. After his final regular-season start, good friend Jon Lester gathered the Cubs and took a minute to hold an emotional tribute for Lackey, who hasn’t confirmed anything yet. Lackey is on the Cubs’ roster for the NLDS but is only expected to pitch if a long reliever is needed.