Mayor Emanuel Stands Firm Against Trump Adminstration’s Immigration Reforms

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Emanuel said President Trump’s newly adopted hard line on protecting so-called “Dreamers” is not changing his position on Immigration Reforms.
After earlier agreeing on a way to allow immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain here, the Trump Administration has now outlined several tough proposals he wants enacted before he helps those known as Dreamers. That included building the southern border wall and other things Democrats will likely reject. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Mayor Emanuel said The President ought to stick with the deal he struck with Democrats and not change things now.
“He was wrong on the Dreamers and he’s going to have to reverse himself on the Dreamers. And he’s trying now to negotiate out of position that both morally values-wise, policy-wise and politically he’s absolutely dead wrong,” Emanuel said.
He said the Dreamers should not be used as political pawns to obtain something he called “nefarious.”
The President had been stung by criticisms from his Conservative Republican base. Now, he’s insisting on things like more limits on legal immigration and removing protections for unaccompanied minor immigrants.