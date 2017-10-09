Man Charged With Defacing Christopher Columbus Statue In Arrigo Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with vandalizing the Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park on the Near West Side early Saturday — two days before Christopher Columbus Day.
Someone spotted three males defacing the statue at 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago Police. When the witness confronted them, the suspects tried to ride away on bicycles.
One of them, 30-year-old Kyle Miskell, fell off his bike and was “detained by the witness” until Monroe District officers arrived and took him into custody, police said.
Miskell, of the Pilsen neighborhood, was charged Sunday with one felony count of criminal damage to government property and criminal defacement of property, police said.
