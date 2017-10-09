With Willie Young Injured, Bears Promote OLB Isaiah Irving To Active Roster

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) With edge rusher Willie Young reportedly out for the season with a tear in his triceps, the Bears have signed rookie outside linebacker Isaiah Irving from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of a game against the Vikings on Monday night.

Young suffered the triceps injury in practice last Thursday. Coach John Fox didn’t offer an update on the extent of Young’s injury, and the Bears have listed him as doubtful for Monday’s game with the Vikings. However, multiple reports have stated that Young suffered a torn triceps and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Irving was signed as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State. He impressed during the preseason, capping it off with two sacks in the finale against the Browns. The Bears signed him to the practice squad at the start of the regular season.

The Bears have yet to make the status of Young official.

