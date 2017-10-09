Cubs, City, Wrigleyville Businesses Tighten Security For Playoffs

CHICAGO (CBS) — In the wake of last week’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas, extra security measures have been added around Wrigley Field for the National League Division Series.

As the Cubs prepare to host the Nationals on Monday and Tuesday, the team, the city, and businesses in Wrigleyville were ramping up security.

Wrigleyville rooftops were tightening security for the playoffs, with one business confirming they would be using metal detectors. Others planned to search bags and wand fans.

Anyone with tickets for either Game 3 or Game 4 of the NLDS should plan to arrive at Wrigley a little early.

Similar to last year’s postseason games, fans will face bag checks and metal detectors when they enter the stadium.

The city also has imposed more parking restrictions around the ballpark. Violators will be towed, so pay close attention to parking signs in Wrigleyville.

Last week, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications reviewed security plans for the Chicago Marathon, and planned to execute similar procedures during Cubs home playoff games.

“Today’s tabletop, again, is going to be walking through those scenarios, saying ‘If something should occur, how would we respond?’” OEMC director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said last week.

The first pitch for Game 3 was scheduled for 3:08 p.m. Monday.

Police also were planning extra security measures at Soldier Field for the Monday night game against the Vikings.