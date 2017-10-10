Bears Execute Wild Trick Play To Perfection For 2-Point Conversion

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — On the final play of an early August practice, rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky gathered his Bears offense at the goal line and prepared a trick up their sleeves.

They ran a wild play that made its game debut Monday night, a double-hand-off pitch back to Trubisky that resulted in a game-tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of an eventual 20-17 loss to the Vikings at Solider Field.

The Bears just ran the greatest 2 point conversion play of all time pic.twitter.com/rgZhFYJq17 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 10, 2017

While he ended up throwing a costly game-deciding interception late, Trubisky managed to crack a smile when asked about the two-point play after the game.

“That was sweet, right?” Trubisky said. “Glad you guys didn’t give that one away.”

Needing two to tie, the ball was snapped to Trubisky in a shotgun, who handed off to running back Jordan Howard, who moved to his left, handing it off on the inside to tight end Zach Miller, who moved to his right and pitched to Trubisky with the right touch to get him into the end zone unscathed.

It was a play that took not only careful design but also pristine execution.

“Practice makes perfect,” Trubisky said.

The Bears also hit on a fake punt in the third quarter, with punter Pat O’Donnell connecting with an open Benny Cunningham for a 38-yard score. Coach John Fox credited special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers for recognizing the Vikings’ coverage as something they could exploit with the fake.

Despite the tricks, the Bears were done in by their own self-inflicted wounds. They committed eight penalties for 55 yards, with a Howard touchdown run negated due to a holding call on receiver Markus Wheaton. The Vikings hit their late game-winning field goal after Leonard Floyd was called for a holding on third down.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.