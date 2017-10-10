Bears’ John Fox On Mitchell Trubisky’s Debut: ‘He Did Really Well’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Minnesota Vikings edged the Chicago Bears, 20-17, on a last-second field goal at Soldier Field on Monday.
The night was marked by rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s debut, which coach John Fox discussed with WBBM Newsradio on Tuesday morning. Trubisky was 12-of-25 for 128 yards, a touchdown and a late interception that set up the Vikings’ winning field goal.
“I thought he did really well,” Fox said. “I think he handled the offense. It wasn’t too big for him. He operated. There’s a lot of checks and things go on, a lot of things fans don’t see. I think you can feel his teammates also feel that way. Unfortunately just at the end, that turnover was a difference, but he was trying to make a play. Something a young player can do. I’m sure he will grow from it and get better.”
The Bears fell to 1-4 with the loss.
“We still feel good about the season,” Fox said. “There’s still a lot of football left to go. I think the mood in the locker room after watching Mitch – it was not all perfect, much like all of us. We think we have some room to grow and we are excited.”
To hear more from Fox on the game and Trubisky, listen to the full interview above.