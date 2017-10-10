Chicago Cubs’ Game 4 Ticket Prices Rise With The Chance To Clinch

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs have the chance to take the National League Division Series from the Nationals in Game 4 later Tuesday at Wrigley Field. What’s that doing to ticket sales?

Ticket brokers are watching sales go up, WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

Don Vacarro with TicketClub.com said if you’re wanting a seat, don’t wait.

“By the time afternoon hits, the prices will probably double of what’s left and the selection will be minimal, if anything,” he said. “People will be going to this game.”

Prices are ranging from just under $100 for standing room-only tickets to around $2,000 for really good reserved seats. But Vaccarro doesn’t expect those to be around for much longer.

Prices are lower than the previous two years, Vacarro said, but that’s to be expected.

“It’s definitely lowers and it’s very similar to the Red Sox about 10 years ago when they won their first championship,” Vacarro said. “It was huge that year. The next year it wasn’t ‘I have to go.’ It’s not as popular, but it’s still by far the biggest ticket in professional baseball right now.”

Once the Cubs won Game 3, online traffic for Game 4 doubled, he said.

“The pace of tickets since the clinch has more than doubled what they were since the win,” Vacarro said.

His most expensive seat is $1,700 for Game 4, right behind home plate.

First pitch is at 4:38 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score.