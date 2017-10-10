Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals Weather Outlook: Rain Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Will the weather cooperate for Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and Nationals on Monday?
CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros says showers are likely around 5 p.m., which is shortly after the scheduled 4:38 p.m. start at Wrigley Field.
After that rain moves through, the next band of heavier storms could hold off until late in the evening and overnight.
“Showers will become a bit more plentiful in the afternoon,” Glaros said. “You will have a break in there, perhaps, for the back half of the Cubs game.”
The early evening rain will be fairly light, and it might not even cause a delay. If it does, Glaros expects that the heavier storms won’t arrive until after 11 p.m. or midnight.
Major League Baseball was considering scheduling the game during primetime but moved up the start due to the forecast.
The Cubs lead the series 2-1 after rallying for a victory in Game 3 on Monday and can advance to the NL Championship Series with a win. Chicago right-hander Jake Arrieta opposes Washington right-hander Tanner Roark.