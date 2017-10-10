Chicago Cubs Washington Nationals Weather Outlook: Rain Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Will the weather cooperate for tonight’s Game 4 NLDS playoff game between the Cubs and Nationals?
CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros says showers are likely around 5 p.m., which is shortly after the scheduled 4:38 p.m. start at Wrigley Field.
After that rain moves through, the next band of heavier storms could hold off until late in the evening and overnight.
“Showers will become a bit more plentiful in the afternoon,” Glaros said. “You will have a break in there, perhaps, for the back half of the Cubs game.”
The early evening rain will be fairly lights, and it might not even cause a delay. If it does, Glaros expects that the heavier storms won’t arrive until after 11 p.m. or midnight.
Major League Baseball was considering scheduling the game during prime time, especially after the Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks, but moved up the start due to the forecast.