Chicago Cubs Win Game 3 Of NLDS, Could Clinch Series On Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — So what? Now what?

The Chicago Cubs say that mantra propelled them to a 2-to-1 victory on Monday over the Washington Nationals.

They are now one win away from going back to the championship series. And Cubs fans are ecstatic. CBS 2’s Susanna Song has more from Wrigleyville.

The Cubs have the chance to clinch on Tuesday and advance to the NLCS. Cubs pitcher, Jake Arrieta will take the mound for Game 4.

The team hopes to wrap up the series on Tuesday in front of their boisterous fans at Wrigley Field, as they certainly don’t want a Game 5 in Washington.

And fans were relishing in the Monday night win, leading the Cubs into a one game lead in the best of five series.

Other than expecting to fly the W on Tuesday, fans should expect enhanced security at the ballpark. On Monday, officers in tactical gear stood by with assault rifles.

Fans CBS 2 spoke to welcomed their presence and said they felt safe.

Cubs players are also gearing up for Tuesday afternoon and hope to end the series during Game 4 at home, in front of their beloved fans.

“It’s important. We know having our home crowd behind us playing here at Wrigley, we anticipate it being an exciting environment. We want to close it out here, it’s always more fun to celebrate at home than on the road,” said Cubs’ Ben Zobrist.

“We have been spoiled with great fans all year, they make it playoffs atmosphere almost everyday,” said Cubs’ Albert Almora.

Game 4 of the NLDS takes place at 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Major League Baseball set that time because of the forecast.

If the Chicago Cubs win on Tuesday they move on to the NLCS, where they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If they lose, Game 5 will be Thursday in Washington, D.C.