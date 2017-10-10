Suspect Charged With Shoving Man Onto Blue Line Subway Tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wicker Park man suspected of shoving a CTA rider onto Blue Line subway tracks in the Loop two months ago has been charged with attempted murder, and was scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon.
Chad Estep, 34, of the 1700 block of West Ellen Street, has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery, along with a misdemeanor count of trespassing, for allegedly jumping the turnstile at the Blue Line station at Washington and Dearborn, according to police.
Estep allegedly pushed a 46-year-old man off the platform at the Washington subway station on Aug. 1. The victim fell onto the tracks, but narrowly avoided touching the third rail.
Police said Estep “menaced” the victim after shoving him, and refused to let him climb back onto the platform until witnesses intervened.
Police did not issue a community alert or surveillance video of the attack until more than a month later. The video only shows the suspect jumping the turnstile, not the attack itself.
Estep was arrested at his home Monday evening after he was identified as the attacker, police said. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.