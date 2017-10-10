Cubs-Nationals NLDS Game 4 Postponed Until Wednesday

(CBS) Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and Nationals at Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon has been postponed a day because of rain that was forecasted to last late into the night.

Game 4 will be played Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. The Cubs lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NL Championship Series with a win.

The Cubs advocated for moving the first pitch up to early Tuesday afternoon, as the rain was forecasted to hit Chicago in the late afternoon, but TBS balked at the idea, according to several reports. TBS has disputed the notion they were asked to move the game up.

“Ideally, yes, we would’ve played this game much earlier to make sure we try to get it in,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said on the Mully and Hanley Show on Tuesday morning. “But ultimately, our TV partners are so important to us, and that does have a factor.”

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta will start Game 4, manager Joe Maddon confirmed. The Nationals haven’t officially committed to a starter but could turn to ace right-hander Stephen Strasburg. Right-hander Tanner Roark had been set to go Tuesday, but the extra day will allow Stephen Strasburg to go on full rest Wednesday. Strasburg no-hit the Cubs for 5 2/3 innings in Game 1 before Chicago broke through en route to a 3-0 win.