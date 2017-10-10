Cook County Board Finance Committee To Vote To Repeal Sweetened Beverage Tax

CHICAGO (CBS) — You may soon be able to buy pop in Cook County without paying the Sweetened Beverage Tax.

The Cook County Board Finance Committee votes Tuesday morning on getting rid of the controversial tax. CBS 2’s Sandra Torres is at the county building with how the repeal came together and what is means for the budget.

A key vote on Tuesday will begin the process to repeal the Sweetened Beverage Tax, this after 12 Cook County Commissioners reached a deal to do so.

The proposal would repeal the penny-per-ounce tax which has brought in $16 million to the county so far.

It was expected to raise $200 million a year in Cook County revenue. And without that, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said the county will have to make dramatic cuts to services. But commissioners supporting the repeal said they are going to lose money elsewhere if the pop tax stays.

“Data shows our revenue is dramatically down,” said Sean Morrison, commissioner 17th district. “Our sales tax, because people are leaving Cook County to do major purchases. Not just leaving for gas, liquor, cigarettes, or soda pop – they are now leaving to make their entire purchases.”

CBS 2 learned the tax turned out to be a sweet deal from some politicians who voted for it and against it.

Commissioners Edward Moody, Stanley Moore, Dennise Deer and Deborah Sims were considered swing votes, but then in September, all received $26,800 in legal campaign contributions. While Commissioner Boykin, a long time opponent, recently received $10,000 in campaign money from soda companies and their employees.

Again, the Finance Committee is expected to vote on a repeal of the tax on Tuesday, but a full board vote is expected Wednesday. If approved, the repeal would take affect on Dec. 1.