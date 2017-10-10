Guess Oreo’s ‘Mystery’ Flavor and Win $50,000

CHICAGO (CBS) – One good guess could win you $50,000.
Oreo’s is offering $50,000 to the person who can guess the limited edition mystery flavor.
“There’s a delicious cookie creation on the loose, and we need your help guessing the flavor! Try our Mystery OREO®Cookies, submit your guess, and enter for your chance to be our $50,000 Grand Prize winner or one of our five $10,000 First Prize winners!” states the contest website.
The contest is open to residents of the United States and Puerto Rico and ends at 11:59 pm ET on November 30, 2017.