‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Unveiled At Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mitchell Trubisky wasn’t the only one making a big debut Monday night. at Soldier Field. A company of Stormtroopers marched onto the turf at halftime to present the first full trailer for the latest installment of the “Star Wars” saga.
A marching band played familiar tunes from John Williams’ iconic “Star Wars” score just before the two big video screens at Soldier Field showed off the latest footage from “The Last Jedi.”
The new trailer begins with a voiceover from the villain Supreme Leader Snoke (a motion-capture character played by Andy Serkis) declaring, “When I found you, I saw raw untamed power, and beyond that truly special,” as viewers see images of villain Kylo Ren (actor Adam Driver) reaching for his lightsaber.
The footage also includes images of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker training Daisy Ridley’s Rey, while warning “This is not going to go the way you think.” Perhaps it’s meant as a message for “Star Wars” fans as well?
Tickets are available through Fandango, AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Showplace Icon, and Cinemark.
You can watch the full trailer below: