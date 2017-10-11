Bears Sign Tanner Genty To Active Roster, Release Deonte Thompson

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) During the preseason, Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and rookie receiver Tanner Genry developed a strong scout-team rapport that tested the starting defense. Now, the Bears may look to see if it can carry over with their starting offense.
The Bears promoted Gentry to their active roster Wednesday, bringing Trubisky a familiar target. Receiver Deonte Thompson was released in a corresponding move.
Gentry put together a strong preseason but was put through waivers and signed back to the practice squad. He played against the Buccaneers in Week 2 but was put through waivers again days later and brought back to the practice squad. Now, Trubisky is the Bears’ starter at quarterback and still trying to sort through his options at receiver.
Thompson had posted 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown this season. He also served as the Bears’ primary kick returner.
The Bears also signed linebacker Carl Bradford and receiver Darreus Rogers to the practice squad.
