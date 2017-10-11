Cub Fans’ Message To Stephen Strasburg: Fear The Mold

CHICAGO (CBS) — The fear is real.

For about a day, it appeared Washington Nationals ace right-hander Stephen Strasburg, the $175-million man, was felled by a mold allergy and wouldn’t take the mound at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday evening, Strasburg was too sick to pitch the win-or-go-home Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs, Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. Baker alluded to Strasburg’s problems with mold and air conditioning, saying he was “under the weather.”

While the mold counts are indeed high in Chicago, the Nationals switched course and Strasbug took the mound after all after feeling better upon waking up Wednesday morning.

But that didn’t stop Cubs fans from having a field day with the drama unfolding in the Nationals clubhouse, mocking the mold.

Mold is a hot topic at the Cubs game today after comments made from the Nationals. #mockthemold #cubs #NLDS #chicagocubs A post shared by CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Danny Parkins, a host of the Spiegel and Parkins Show at CBS-owned 670 The Score, helped pass out 200 custom masks to help fans cope with the scourge.

Let's #MockTheMold. I'll pass out 150 of these bad boys outside of the Wrigley Bleacher's by 2:00 or so. @Spiegel_Parkins pic.twitter.com/fbbXDpfpiN — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 11, 2017

Cubs fans like Evan are trolling the #Nats after their mold comment by wearing surgical masks to Game 4. #mockthemold #cubs #NLDS pic.twitter.com/FDxPPefRnW — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) October 11, 2017