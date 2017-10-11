Cubs Stick With Originally Planned Game 4 Lineup: Schwarber, Jay, Zobrist In Outfield

(CBS) The Cubs will stick with their originally planned lineup for Game 4 after Tuesday’s contest was rained out.
Kyle Schwarber will play left, Jon Jay will play center and Ben Zobrist will play right field. Jason Heyward will come off the bench as the Cubs oppose Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark, against whom Heyward is 0-for-18 in his career.
Javier Baez will start at second base again after coming off the bench in a Game 3 win because of matchup reasons against Nationals ace right-hander Max Scherzer. Right-hander Jake Arrieta takes the mound for the Cubs on Wednesday.
First pitch is at 3:08 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score, which starts its pregame coverage at 2 p.m.
Here’s their lineup:
Jon Jay, CF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Ben Zobrist, RF
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Addison Russell, SS
Javier Baez, 2B
Jake Arrieta, P