Cubs, Nationals Game 4 Weather Outlook

CHICAGO (CBS) — After Tuesday’s washout, what is the weather outlook for the rescheduled NLDS Game 4 between the Cubs and Nationals on Wednesday?

In a word: Dreary.

The steadier rain over the past 18 hours will move out of the area, but there is still a chance of drizzle when the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta is scheduled to throw the first pitch at 3:08 p.m, CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said.

More significantly, the wind will be blowing into the ballpark from the northeast at anywhere from 15 to 30 miles per hour this afternoon–making the long ball less of a factor. The Nationals reportedly will start their ace Stephen Strasburg after yesterday saying Tanner Roark would take the mound. Strasburg had been under the weather, according to Manager Dusty Baker.

Source: Stephen Strasburg now expected to start Game 4 for the #Nats. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 11, 2017

As of 11 a.m., the Nationals had not confirmed a switch in starting pitchers.

Temperatures at game time will be around 60 degrees.

Depending on location, the Chicago area got about 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches of rain on Tuesday, with the Wrigley Field neighborhood on the lower range. That will make for damp conditions in the outfield.

Here is a list of the rainfall totals for the past 24 hours.

https://t.co/BOktIKKNEy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 11, 2017