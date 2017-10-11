Police Suspect Homicide After Woman Found Dead In Harvey House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in south suburban Harvey have opened a homicide investigation, after a woman was found dead in a house fire early Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to the house fire near 148th and Leavitt around 4 a.m., city spokesman Sean Howard said.
During a search of the house, firefighters found a woman dead, according to Howard.
“The female victim had obvious signs of force trauma,” Howard said. “We know that she did not die in the fire, therefore it is a homicide.”
Howard said it appeared the victim suffered either blunt force trauma or a gunshot wound to the head.
The house has a wheelchair ramp to the front door, but Howard could not confirm if the woman found dead was disabled, or if she lived in the home.
The fire was extinguished in about an hour.
Harvey police were investigating.