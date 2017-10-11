Body Found In Lake Michigan Near Montrose Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon on the North Side could be related to a report of a person in the water earlier in the day, police said.
The body of an adult was recovered from the water after 2 p.m. near Montrose Beach, according to Chicago Police.
Police said the body could be a person reported in the water Tuesday morning near Foster Beach. Additional information was not released.
At 11:27 a.m., the CPD Marine Unit responded to a report of a person in the water near the 5100 block of North Simonds, according to police. Adverse weather and water conditions hindered the search, and no person or body was located, police said.
