Ditka Apologizes After Furor Over Saying ‘No Oppression In The Last 100 Years’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Facing fierce criticism for saying “there has been no oppression in the last 100 years,” former Bears coach Mike Ditka has issued an apology, saying he is “completely intolerant of any discrimination.”

During an interview Monday night with Jim Gray on Westwood One, Ditka weighed in on NFL players kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice.

“All of a sudden, it’s become a big deal now, about oppression,” Ditka said. “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people. I think the opportunity is there for everybody; race, religion, creed, color, nationality. If you want to work, if you want to try and you want to put effort in, I think you can accomplish anything.”

Ditka’s comments prompted a social media firestorm, with both current and former NFL players slamming him as out of touch.

Hall of Fame Bears defensive end and Super Bowl XX MVP Richard Dent said he’s disappointed his former coach would say that when Ditka saw fellow teammates discriminated against by forced segregation.

Mike Ditka was never considered racist until he stood up for our country. How can a nation survive with half the population vilifying anyone who stands up for said nation? — LiberalismIsADisease (@Weneedlasers) October 10, 2017

Mike Ditka on NFL protests: "No oppression in the last 100 years that I know of." It’s Official: White people in America have lost their damn minds. 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) October 10, 2017

Ditka has since issued an apology, claiming his words were taken out of context: