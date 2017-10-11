Photos Released Of Suspects In Beating, Robbery Of Northwestern Student

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of suspects in the violent robbery of a law student on Northwestern University’s Streeterville campus days earlier.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, the 22-year-old man was near Superior Street and Fairbanks Court when he was approached by five people who beat him with closed fists and took his laptop and cellphone, according to Chicago Police and a security alert posted on Northwestern’s website.

The five suspects were identified as three black males and two black females, authorities said. One of the males was described as 5-foot-4 and wearing white pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and a dark jacket tied around his neck. The other two males were about 5-foot-6 and wearing dark clothing.

On Wednesday, police said they were looking for three men and a woman between 20 and 23 years old in connection with the robbery and released an image captured by CTA surveillance cameras of the group.

A witness activated an emergency call box, notified police and then walked the student to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, according to police and the alert.

The suspects ran away and were not in custody as of Wednesday night, police said.

“The Northwestern University Police Department advises all community members to be alert when traveling on or off campus, especially at night,” according to the alert.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

