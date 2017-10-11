Thomason: Sleepers & Daily Fantasy Value Plays For Week 6

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) As a reminder, this piece can be utilized for daily fantasy football and/or season-long leagues. The idea is to create one-stop show for sleepers at each position, no matter what league you’re playing. Best of luck to everyone in Week 6.

Quarterback

Carson Palmer, Cardinals (vs. Buccaneers) — With the news of Adrian Peterson traded to the Cardinals, Palmer may end up going overlooked, but he hasn’t thrown fewer than 36 times in any game this season and in the last four weeks has thrown for 291 yards or more, with three games going over 325 yards. Peterson will help Palmer keep defenses honest and force them to respect the run. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers rank 28th in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) and rank 27th in Football Outsiders’ pass DVOA. (FanDuel: $7100; DraftKings: $6100)

Philip Rivers, Chargers (at Raiders) — Rivers is having a really good season, and despite one clunker at Kansas City, he’s ranked inside the top 10 quarterbacks for fantasy points. Rivers will see a Raiders defense that ranks 26th in aFPA and 30th in pass DVOA. He’s a much better deal on FanDuel in being priced as the 19th-best quarterback rather than being the eighth-priced quarterback on DraftKings. While Rivers hasn’t clicked with all of his weapons yet, he does have a bevy of them to attack this Raiders defense with and gets receiver Mike Williams, the No. 7 overall pick, back this weekend too. (FD: $7200; DK: $6600)

Running back

Javorius Allen, Ravens (vs. Bears) — The Ravens are early 6.5-point home favorites, and that’s often times the spot you want your running backs in. We had a few good weeks from Allen, then he kind of vanished due to Terrance West and Alex Collins and a three-way committee. But with West already ruled out, Allen should see the majority of work, as he did after West left the game last week, when he received 25 touches to Collins’ 12. The other positive is the Bears rank 16th in run DVOA and 17th aFPA. (FD: $5800; DK: $5400)

Mark Ingram, Saints (vs. Detroit) — Ingram hasn’t reached the end zone yet, but it’s only a matter of time given the explosive offense he plays for. Ingram’s touches have been trending upward weekly and in Week 4, before the Saints’ bye, he tallied 18. Now, the Saints have traded Adrian Peterson, which frees up about six touches per game, and more focus can be on Ingram and Alvin Kamara. With New Orleans sitting as 4.5-point home favorites, Ingram should have every opportunity to capitalize on his current salary. (FD: $5900; DK: $4400)

Receiver

Amari Cooper, Raiders (vs. Chargers) — Cooper is struggling mightily, and this play is only if quarterback Derek Carr is back. That being said, the price point doesn’t match the talent level here, and if Carr is back, I believe the Raiders will try to bust this slump and get their premier young receiver going. On paper, cornerback Casey Hayward should match up against Cooper, but it’s possible the Chargers have Hayward follow Michael Crabtree given the way he’s playing. All in all, Cooper is a value at his current price point and one that many will be staying away from. That’s generally when you jump to play these guys and hope to hit big. (FD: $6400; DK: $5000)

Ricardo Louis, Browns (at Houston) — Louis has been a bright spot for the Browns the last couple of weeks, catching 10 of 17 targets and racking up 135 yards receiving. The Texans just lost J.J. Watt for the season to injury and have been banged up in the secondary as well. Louis may get an even larger bump if Kevin Hogan plays at quarterback over DeShone Kizer, which seems to be the likely scenario. Houston ranks 17th in aFPA, and Louis makes a fine dart throw as a WR3 at minimum price on FanDuel and inexpensive price on DraftKings. (FD: $4500; DK: $3900)

Tight end

Evan Engram, Giants (at Broncos) — I feel like this is obvious because there’s no one left to throw to on the Giants after all their injuries at receiver, and the best place to attack the Broncos defense is via the tight end spot. The Broncos are 24th in aFPA and 26th in pass DVOA to tight ends. Up until last week, Engram had caught at least four balls for 40 yards or more in every game, and I expect that to get right back on track after last week’s goose egg. (FD: $5300; DK: $3800)

Zach Miller, Bears (at Ravens) — The Ravens struggle tremendously against tight ends, ranking 32nd in pass DVOA and 27th in aFPA at the position. Miller is coming off his first game with a touchdown and led the Bears in targets (seven) with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky under center. This sets up as another game in which targets should be funneled inside to Kendall Wright in the slot and Miller at tight end. (FD: $5000; DK: $2900)

Just Missed: Jacoby Brissett, Josh McCown, Adrian Peterson, Mike Gillislee, Danny Amendola, Rishard Matthews, Eric Ebron and Coby Fleener.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and weekly guest of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter@jthomason77and feel free to ask fantasy questions.