A Game 5 Message From Bill Murray For Cubs Fans

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bill Murray would like Cub nation to know, it’s all good.
“They way I look at it playoff baseball is only great when it goes to the last game of each series,” he told fans in a message from Stephen Colbert’s studio. (He is a guest tonight on “The Late Show” after the CBS 2 News.)
There is nothing better, the Chicago native said, than “crushing them on their home field.”
He noted the division clinching game in St. Louis “healed a lot of wounds in my body.”
“Washington,” Murray added. “Is a good place to take a nap.”