Cubs Hold Off Nationals In Game 5, Advance To NLCS For 3rd Straight Season

(CBS) It was wild, tense and a departure from everything else we’d witnessed in the National League Division Series.

The result was familiar: The Cubs are moving on.

The Cubs outlasted the Nationals for a 9-8 victory in Game 5 in Washington on Thursday night, earning a berth in the NL Championship Series for the third consecutive year.

To advance this time, the Cubs relied on a relentless and opportunistic offense that they’d featured most of the season but one that had largely disappeared in a pitching-dominated first four games of the NLDS.

Trailing 4-1 after two innings, Chicago responded with two runs in the third innings, then turned the tide of the game with a four-run fifth that was highlighted by Addison Russell’s go-ahead two-run double. They never trailed again.

The Cubs tacked on two more runs in the inning to take a 7-4 lead by authoring a wild, never-before-seen sequence of events that included a passed-ball third strike combined with a throwing error to plate a run and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded for another.

Chicago scored single insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings, then escaped a hairy bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out and manager Joe Maddon already having turned to starter Jose Quintana in relief, Bryce Harper drilled a lined shot to center field that Jon Jay snagged for a sacrifice fly. Holding a 9-7 lead, the Cubs turned to closer Wade Davis with seven outs to go, and he struck out Ryan Zimmerman to escape further damage.

The Nationals crept within 9-8 on Michael A. Taylor’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, then got out of a first-and-second, two-out jam when catcher Willson Contreras picked off Jose Lobaton at first base with a throw behind him. He was initially ruled safe before replay review overturned the call to the Nationals’ dismay.

Davis worked a one-tw0-three ninth inning to seal the win. He struck out Bryce Harper on a 3-2 breaking ball to end it.

The Cubs would need all the offense they could muster on this night. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks struggled, going four innings and allowing four runs, all earned and in the second inning. The big blow was a three-run homer by Taylor that gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead. Hendricks allowed nine hits, walked one and struck out seven in his four innings.

Hendricks did outlast his counterpart. Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez struggled with his control, going three innings and allowing three runs on three hits while walking four and striking out five.

The Cubs will face the Dodgers in the NLCS. Game 1 is Saturday evening in Los Angeles.