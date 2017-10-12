Cubs Lineup In Game 5: Jay, Almora, Heyward In Outfield As Zobrist Sits

(CBS) With his team’s season on the line, Cubs manager Joe Maddon has decided to sit one of his favorite players.
After starting the first four games of the series, Ben Zobrist will come off the bench for the Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals in Washington on Thursday night. Zobrist is 3-of-15 in the series.
Jon Jay will lead off and play left field, while Albert Almora plays center and hits fifth. Jason Heyward will be in right field as the Cubs go with a quality defensive outfield.
The Cubs will face Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez, who took a no-decision in Game 2, going five innings and allowing three runs, all earned. The Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for a 6-3 win.
The Cubs are turning to right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who led them to victory in Game 1 with seven shutout innings.
First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score, which starts its pregame coverage at 6 p.m.
Jon Jay, LF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Albert Almora, CF
Addison Russell, SS
Jason Heyward, RF
Javier Baez, 2B
Kyle Hendricks, P