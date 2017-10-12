1 Killed, 6 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

Officers responding to calls of shots fired about 8:30 p.m. found the 28-year-old man shot multiple times in the 100 block of South Western on the Near West Side, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 19-year-old man was driving in the 1900 block of West 118th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

At 6:34 p.m., two men were wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The men, ages 18 and 19, were walking in the 300 block of South California when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said. The younger man was struck in his left wrist, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his back. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man showed up at Stroger Hospital about 5:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. Someone dropped him off at the hospital in the 1900 block of West Harrison, then took off. The man was listed in critical condition, but the location and circumstances of the shooting were not known.

About 5 p.m., a 49-year-old man was wounded in an Austin neighborhood drive-by shooting on the West Side. Someone in a passing, white vehicle fired shots at the man in the 600 block of North Lamon, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 34-year-old man was shot in the face during a robbery in the 3600 block of West Huron, police said. He took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was killed and four others were wounded in shootings across the city.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)