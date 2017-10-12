Indy Police K-9 OK After Gunfire Exchange

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police dog disappeared for 12 hours following an exchange of gunfire between a State Trooper and a suspect in Indianapolis.
Police said initially the dog, named Apache, was fine and they figured he had just been spooked by the gunfire. But a checkup at the vet revealed he had been shot in the neck.
Melissa Altom spotted the dog in her yard.
“He was hunkered back behind the shed,” said Altom. Then the dog made a move.
“He just kept running and running and running. I wouldn’t blame him. I’d be scared too.”
Trooper Walter Butt approached Altom.
“He said I just want to get him because I just make sure he’s OK. Because he saved my life last night. And he was in tears,” said Altom.
UPDATE: ISP K9 recovers after getting shot in the neck during officer-involved shooting
CBS4 in Indianapolis is reporting the dog is expected to be OK. Altom says she wants to raise money to get him a bullet proof vest