Man, 87, Dies Two Weeks After Beating, Police Seek Public’s Help

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 87-year-old Northwest Indiana man who was beaten two-and-a-half weeks ago has now died, and police are asking for help in finding his killer.
Dionisio Roldon was found beaten around 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 not far from his home in Gary. He was taken to Loyal University Medical Center in Maywood. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Police said he suffered a severe head injury and was not able to tell investigators much about his attackers.
On Tuesday afternoon, he died at the hospital.
And Gary Police have issued a call for help in finding Roldon’s attacker.
The notice from police says, “Detectives have exhausted all leads and are looking to the community for information on this vicious attack.”