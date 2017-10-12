Nationals To Start Gio Gonzalez In Game 5

(CBS) After evaluating their options overnight, the Nationals will start left-hander Gio Gonzalez in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs in Washington on Thursday night.
Gonzalez started Game 2, which the Nationals won 6-3 with an eighth-inning rally. He went five innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on three hits and two walks while striking out six. The Nationals’ other option was right-hander Tanner Roark, who hasn’t pitched since Oct. 1. He’ll be available out of the bullpen.
Ace right-hander Max Scherzer will be available out of the bullpen for the Nationals after going 6 1/3 innings in a Game 3 loss on Monday. Scherzer indicated to manager Dusty Baker that he was available for one inning in Game 4 on Wednesday, though he wasn’t needed as Stephen Strasburg dominated. With another day of rest, he may be available for more than just one inning.
Right-hander Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. He threw two-hit ball across seven shutout innings in Game 1, earning the win.
First pitch of Game 5 is at 7:08 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score, which starts its pregame coverage at 6 p.m.