OPRF Teacher Suspended After Reposting Blackface Photo To Raise Awareness

CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular teacher at Oak Park and River Forest High School said he has been suspended with pay after re-posting a photo on social media of a white student in blackface.

The teacher is African American, 34-year-old Anthony Clark, who is the founder of the community action group Suburban Unity Alliance. And Clark announced some time ago he is running against Congressman Danny Davis.

Now Clark confirms he has been suspended from Oak Park and River Forest High School.

A leader of the community group Clark founded said Clark re-posted a photo of a white student in blackface because “he wanted the community to see for themselves how even Oak Park has a lot of work to do in continuing to raise awareness and fighting systemic issues.”

Clark himself spoke to WBBM, but only in general terms, not about the incident that led to suspension.

“In order to truly make the system change, you have to be willing to risk it all. So that’s how I operate. I’m not afraid to confront anyone or any institution in regards to an issue that needs to be addressed.

“So yes, I’m willing to risk it all for change,” he said.

Clark’s organization said he’s met with the white student and the student’s mother and that they were all planning to work together.

Then came the suspension.

The superintendent said on the school’s website: “The current level of discourse is negatively affecting the school learning environment, as well as posing safety concerns for our students.”