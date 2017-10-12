Screamers & Howlers Podcast: USMNT Humiliation, Premier League Weekend Preview

(CBS) In this week’s episode of Screamers & Howlers, Mike Mulligan and Kevin Dziepak tear into the U.S. men’s national team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, an embarrassment that was finalized with a 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago. The guys also address how to fix the problems that plague U.S. Soccer. Later, they preview this weekend’s big Premier League matches and pondered a potential January exit for Arsenal’s superstar players.
