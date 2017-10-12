Wife Of Delphi Murder Suspect Can’t Confirm Police Sketch

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who’s in jail in Colorado and considered a “person of interest” in the murders of two girls near Delphi, Indiana is getting lukewarm support from his wife.
Daniel Nations, a convicted sex offender, is accused of threatening people with a hatchet on a Colorado hiking trail.
Police in Indiana who interviewed him say they can’t include or exclude him as a suspect in the Delphi murders. His wife Katelyn says he does look like the sketch of the suspect.
“Looking at that picture and looking at him, there’s a lot of similarities.”
She spoke with CBS 4 in Indianapolis about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
“Honestly I don’t want to say I can see him doing it or not.”
She said she watched coverage of the case and remembers him saying it was disgusting. She also said he did not have a jacket or a hat like the Delphi suspect.