Bill Murray Reception Ends In Tears For Some Fans; ‘He’s Acting Like A Jerk, But He’s Our Jerk’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some fans of actor Bill Murray shelled out $150 for a meet-and-greet with him Tuesday night after his performance at Symphony Center, but at least one woman left in tears because of Murray’s reported behavior.

Sean Kennedy, of Orland Park, said things went okay at first at the sold-out VIP reception after Murray’s show with cellist Jan Vogler, but Murray later got testy.

“A young lady had taken a picture of him with her cell phone as he was eating a piece of pizza, and he admonished her, and then had security come and take her out,” Kennedy said. “Literally all she did was take a picture, and she didn’t realize that he didn’t want the people doing that. There was no announcement to anybody don’t take candid photos.”

Later in the night, Murray started posing for photos with groups of people, instead of individuals and couples, and when a woman asked Murray for a photo of just her and her husband with Murray, he berated her.

“He yelled at her. He literally yelled at her, and said, ‘Get out of the picture. We don’t want your sourpuss in our group photo anyway,'” Kennedy said.

Then the woman tried to get in the group photo, Kennedy said, “he told her, ‘No, I told you to get out.'”

Kennedy said at least one woman was in tears.

Later, Murray abruptly left with people still in line to see him, according to Kennedy.

Kennedy said he still respects Murray as a hometown talent.

“Even when they act like boors, well, okay, yeah, he’s acting like a jerk, but he’s our jerk.”

Murray could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra told the Chicago Tribune “it was an unfortunate end to a wonderful evening.”