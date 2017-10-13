Bulls Fall To Raptors In Preseason Finale, 125-104

(CBS) The Bulls fell 125-104 to the Raptors in their preseason finale at the United Center on Friday night.
Justin Holiday led Chicago with 17 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 on 3-pointers. He averaged 16.7 points and shot 52.8 percent on 3-pointers in six preseason games. The Bulls finished 3-3.
Jerian Grant added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Rookie Lauri Markkanen had 13 points. The Bulls didn’t play starters Robin Lopez or Nikola Mirotic in the second half.
C.J. Miles scored 27 points for the Raptors.
Chicago opens the regular season at Toronto next Thursday.