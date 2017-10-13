Chance The Rapper Buys Out Chicago Theaters For ‘Marshall’ Movie

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance the Rapper announce Friday on Twitter that be bought out two movie theaters in Chicago for the day for people to go see the movie, Marshall.

CHANCE THE RAPPER PRESS RELEASE*** #MarshallMovie pic.twitter.com/IS3llR5cJD — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 13, 2017

The two theaters Chance the Rapper bought out are Studio Movie Grill, located at 210 W 87th St., in Chatham and Kerasotes Chicago ShowPlace ICON, 1011 S Delano Ct., in the South Loop.

“It’s all day, but the later it gets, the more people talk about it, the more seats get filled, but yea come to the one at 3. I’m good at surprises and stuff,” Chance wrote in the tweet.

The address to the one on Roosevelt is 1011 S Delano Ct, Chicago, IL 60605 and you know where the on on 87th is at. It's all day but the later it gets the more ppl talk about it the more seats get filled but yea Come to the one at 3 I'm good at surprises and stuff #MarshallMovie pic.twitter.com/otnsFYwFTG — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 13, 2017

So does that mean Chance may make a surprise appearance at one of the showings? Who knows.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell, ‘Marshall’ is based on “an early trial in the career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. It follows the young lawyer to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur charged with sexual assault and attempted murder of his white socialite employer. Muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall partners with a courageous young Jewish lawyer, Samuel Friedman. Together they mount the defense in an environment of racism and Anti-Semitism. The high profile case and the partnership with Friedman served as a template for Marshall’s creation of the NAACP legal defense fund,” the movie’s website reads. The movie is directed by Reginald Hudlin.

Showtimes for ‘Marshall’ at Studio Movie Grill, Chatham on Friday are: 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., and 10:45 p.m.

Showtimes for ‘Marshall’ at Kerasotes Chicago ShowPlace ICON on Friday are: 3:10 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10:20 p.m.

No need to reserve tickets, just show up (early) and hope to get a free seat thanks to Chance.

Check out the trailer for ‘Marshal’ here. The movie comes to theaters on Friday.