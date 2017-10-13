Chicago, Los Angeles Wager On Baseball, Beefs

CHICAGO (CBS) — When the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in the NLCS, two iconic beef sandwich restaurants will have a friendly side bet, to benefit charity.
Buona, the official beef of the Cubs and the White Sox, and Philippe’s, a beloved French Dip staple in Los Angeles since 1908, have agreed to the following terms:
If the Cubs win the series, Philippe’s foots the bill for Buona to feed Italian beef to 200 people at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago on behalf of the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.
If the Dodgers win, Buona pays for 200 people at Union Rescue Mission to enjoy The Original French Dip.