Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Faints At Awards Event

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson passed out at an awards ceremony in Springfield on Friday.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says 57-year-old Johnson “had another one of his blood pressure issues” and “got light-headed.”
In January, Johnson fell ill at a news conference in Chicago.
Guglielmi says this, too, was related to blood pressure. Johnson took his blood pressure medication but on an empty stomach.
Johnson was at the Illinois State Police awards ceremony in Springfield.
Guglielmi says Johnson is “fine” after being taken to a hospital in Springfield. He left “conscious and alert and in good spirits.”
Guglielmi says Johnson’s fainting episode is “not related whatsoever to his kidney transplant.”
Johnson received a kidney from his son in late August.
He was diagnosed with kidney disease more than 30 years ago.